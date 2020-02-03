'First for Ireland' as former Dragon launches 24/7 TD response centre

Donegal independent candidate Peter Casey has launched a 'first of its kind' initiative today.

The former Presidential candidate aims to be the most responsive TD in Irish history, following the launch today of a 24/7 constituency helpline.

Mr Casey has launched the new round-the-clock response centre service for Donegal constituents ahead of polling day to demonstrate his commitment to “provide an unprecedented level of service to local communities” in the 33rd Dáil.

“The 24/7 response centre is the first of its kind to set up by a political representative in Ireland," he said. "It will allow people to raise their issues when it is convenient to them.

"Constituents who contact us are guaranteed a same-day response to their call from their local TD, should voters trust me with their support this Saturday.”

Mr Casey will also offer face to face meetings via video conferencing for those who are not in a position to travel to his constituency office.

He explained: “When elected as a TD, I intend to be the most pro-active and responsive representative in Irish history.

“The new response centre will allow callers to talk with a real person - someone who will gather all of the details, including a constituent’s name and contact, a brief description of the problem, what they would like me to do for them and an appropriate time when I can call them back.

“The people of Donegal deserve more from their TDs. I believe in offering strong representation that is always accessible. People need to know that they have voted for a political representative they can rely on.

“This is the high standard of service that I am committed to delivering as a TD for Donegal.”

To contact Peter Casey’s 24/7 response centre, call 01 482 5826.