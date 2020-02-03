Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sinn Fein top in new opinion poll - seat gain in Donegal looks a certainty

Sinn Fein top in new opinion poll - seat gain in Donegal looks a certainty

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have both lost ground

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin is the most popular party ahead of this week's General Election,  according to the final Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll of the campaign.

The poll puts Sinn Fein on 25%, with Fianna Fail on 23% and Fine Gael in third on 20%.

The findings of the poll, which was taken on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, will cause more concern for Fine Gael.

However, Fianna Fáil remains the most popular choice for government, with more voters expressing a preference for a coalition government involving that party than any other.

The final leaders’ debate, which will now include Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald along with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, is on RTE tomorrow.

In the Donegal constituency, Sinn Fein is firmly on track to win two seats in the five-seater.

For more on the Irish Times poll, which will be published in tomorrow's print edition, see HERE

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie