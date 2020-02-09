'Disappointing day for Fianna Fáil' - Cllr Martin McDermott says

"It's been a very disappointing day for Fianna Fáil both locally and nationally" - that's according to Cllr Martin McDermott.

With counting continuing in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, Inishowen Fianna Fail councillor Martin McDermott believes that his party's poor performance in Donegal is due to the Sinn Féin surge that has swept the country.

Speaking to DonegalLive, Cllr McDermott said the people have voted for change at the expense of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"It's still early days but we're still in the running for the two seats," Cllr McDermott. "It's been a very disappointing day for Fianna Fáil both nationally and locally.

"The people have spoken and have decided for change.

"There's not much we more we could have done locally, so it's very disappointing. We're down across aboard. So we'll have to take a look at ourselves as a party and see what we can do differently."