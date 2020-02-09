At a glance - the Donegal constituency tally figures

Contact
First Preference Tally Figures
The first count is now underway in the five-seat Donegal constituency.
The figures in this graph show the final tally figures.
The quota is expected to be around 12,866.
Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty will top the poll with around 27% of the vote followed by his running-mate Sen. Padraig MacLochlainn who got just under 18%.
Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue is almost 800 votes ahead of Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher while Fine Gael's Joe McHugh is in fifth.
The battle will be for the final three seats with the two FF candidates, McHugh and Independent Thomas Pringle set to battle it out.
The count is now underway.
Final Tally Figures
Casey, Peter 546
Doherty, Pearse 20,909
Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ 7,523
Harley, Martin 3,034
MacLochlainn, Padraig 13,804
McConalogue, Charlie 8,322
McConnell, Niall 565
McGuinness, Arthur 61
McHugh, Joe 7,613
O’Donnell, John 4,741
Pringle, Thomas 5,459
Sweeney, Mary T. 2,373
White, Michael 1,646
Quota: 12,866
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.