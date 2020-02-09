Share of the vote in Donegal - huge battle for final three seats could be on the way

Contact
The battle for the final three seats in the Donegal constituency could be a real cliff-hanger.
While Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn are set to take the first two seats in teh five seater on the first count, what happens after that is too close to call.
Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Independent Thomas Pringle are all in contention - but one will lose out.
Transfers will be crucial.
Final Tally Figures
Casey, Peter 546
Doherty, Pearse 20,909
Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ 7,523
Harley, Martin 3,034
MacLochlainn, Padraig 13,804
McConalogue, Charlie 8,322
McConnell, Niall 565
McGuinness, Arthur 61
McHugh, Joe 7,613
O’Donnell, John 4,741
Pringle, Thomas 5,459
Sweeney, Mary T. 2,373
White, Michael 1,646
Quota: 12,866
