Share of the vote in Donegal - huge battle for final three seats could be on the way

The battle for the final three seats in the Donegal constituency could be a real cliff-hanger.

While Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn are set to take the first two seats in teh five seater on the first count, what happens after that is too close to call.

Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh and Independent Thomas Pringle are all in contention - but one will lose out.

Transfers will be crucial.

Final Tally Figures

Casey, Peter 546

Doherty, Pearse 20,909

Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ 7,523

Harley, Martin 3,034

MacLochlainn, Padraig 13,804

McConalogue, Charlie 8,322

McConnell, Niall 565

McGuinness, Arthur 61

McHugh, Joe 7,613

O’Donnell, John 4,741

Pringle, Thomas 5,459

Sweeney, Mary T. 2,373

White, Michael 1,646

Quota: 12,866