First count in Donegal - Two Sinn Féin candidates elected

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and running mate Pádraig MacLochlainn have both been elected in Donegal on the first count.
Doherty topped the poll in impressive fashion with a first preference vote of 21,044.
MacLochlainn, who lost his seat in 2016, was also elected on the first count with 13,891.
The big question now is where the other three seats will go with Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (Fianna Fáil), Joe McHugh (Fine Gael), and Thomas Pringle (Independent) all battling it out.
It will be a case for four into three does not go, so one sitting TD will lose out.
Among the other candidates, John O'Donnell (Independent) failed to get enough first preference votes outside of his Letterkenny/Milford area stronghold to mount a serious challenge.
Presidential election candidate Peter Casey struggled to make any impact and came in 11th of the 13 candidates.
First Count
Casey, Peter (Ind): 1,143
Doherty, Pearse (SF): 21,044
Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ (FF): 7,469
Harley, Martin (FG): 3,056
MacLochlainn, Pádraig (SF): 13,891
McConalogue, Charlie (FF): 8,347
McConnell, Niall (Ind): 580
McGuinness, Arthur (Ind): 56
McHugh, Joe (FG): 7,621
O’Donnell, John (Ind): 4,735
Pringle, Thomas (Ind): 5,472
Sweeney, Mary T (Aontú): 2,382
White, Michael (GP): 1,656
Quota: 12,909
