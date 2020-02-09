Contact

First count in Donegal - Two Sinn Féin candidates elected

Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn sweep in with massive vote

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty and running mate Pádraig MacLochlainn have both been elected in Donegal on the first count.

Doherty topped the poll in impressive fashion with a first preference vote of 21,044.  

MacLochlainn, who lost his seat in 2016, was also elected on the first count with 13,891.

The big question now is where the other three seats will go with Charlie McConalogue and Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (Fianna Fáil), Joe McHugh (Fine Gael), and Thomas Pringle (Independent) all battling it out.

It will be a case for four into three does not go, so one sitting TD will lose out.

Among the other candidates, John O'Donnell (Independent) failed to get enough first preference votes outside of his Letterkenny/Milford area stronghold to mount a serious challenge.

Presidential election candidate Peter Casey struggled to make any impact and came in 11th of the 13 candidates.

First Count

Casey, Peter (Ind): 1,143   

Doherty, Pearse (SF): 21,044  

Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ (FF): 7,469 

Harley, Martin (FG): 3,056

MacLochlainn, Pádraig (SF): 13,891 

McConalogue, Charlie (FF): 8,347

McConnell, Niall (Ind): 580

McGuinness, Arthur (Ind): 56

McHugh, Joe (FG): 7,621

O’Donnell, John (Ind): 4,735

Pringle, Thomas (Ind): 5,472

Sweeney, Mary T (Aontú): 2,382

White, Michael (GP): 1,656

Quota: 12,909

