Frankie Feighan believes Fine Gael may have "relied too much on Brexit as a party"

Frank Feighan selected to run on the Fine Gael Sligo Leitrim ticket

Frank Feighan says he's in with a good chance of a seat.

Reporter:

Donegal Live reporter

Frankie Feighan has said that Fine Gael may have "relied too much on Brexit as a party" in the lead up to this General Election.

"It is an important issue but it was only raised twice in the campaign, once in Ballyshannon and once in Kinlough. it simply wasn't an issued discussed on the doorstep so maybe in Fine Gael we caught the mood wrong on that," he admitted.

While his is happy with this morning's tally figures which show him with 5314 first preference votes, he admits that there will be a fight for the final seat but says "I'm in with a good chance".

"I think I will get a surprising amount of Martin Kenny's (SF) surplus and I might do ok with transfers from Shane Ellis (FF) and Sean Wynne (Ind)," he said.

"I think I am in with a good chance if I can stay in front of Thomas (Walsh, FG) then I could get a seat. But saying that, vice versa, if Thomas does get ahead of me and gets elected then I will be first in line to put him on my shoulder to celebrate."

He described the Fine Gael Sligo/Leitrim candidate selection crisis as "unprecedented" and acknowledged this did have an impact on the campaign but paid full credit to those who worked for the party on the ground in recent months. 

