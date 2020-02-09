Donegal constituency - At a glance, chart shows first preference vote

Contact
Sinn Féin's surge in the Donegal constituency saw the party getting almost 35,000 first preference votes out of a total poll of 78,099.
Pearse Doherty (21,044) and Padraig MacLochlainn (13,891) both exceeded the quota of 12,909 on the first count to get elected.
There are still three more seats up for grabs, with one sitting TD certain to lose out.
Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue is third after the first count on 8,347, followed by Fine Gael's Joe McHugh on 7,621 while Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher is fifth (7,469) and Thomas Pringle sixth (5,472).
