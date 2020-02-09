GE2020 Two candidates eliminated after second count in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

After the second count in the Sligo Leitrim constituency, candidates Mary O'Donnell (Ind) on 55 votes and Oisin O'Dwyer (Renua)

have been eliminated.

The second count was announced at 11.45pm.

The count has been adjourned until 9.00am on Monday.

Marian Harkin (Ind) now has 7,462 votes.

Marc MacSharry (FF) has 7,182; Eamon Scanlon (FF) is on 6,355; Frank Feighan (FG) has 5,457 and Thomas Walsh (FG) is on 4,809.