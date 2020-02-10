GE2020 -Fifth candidate eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
Independent candidate Bernie O'Hara is the fifth to be eliminated in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.
Marian Harkin is holding on to second place on 7,570 votes with Marc MacSharry (FF) of 7,265 and Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 6,387.
Frank Feighan (FG) is on 5,505 and Thomas Walsh (FG) is on 4,826.
The sixth count result is expected soon in the count centre at the Sligo Park Hotel.
