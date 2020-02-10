GE2020 - Sixth candidate eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
Labour's Nessa Cosgrove is the latest candidate to be eliminated in the south Donegal Sligo Leitrim count.
She was eliminated in the sixth count at the Sligo Park Hotel at around 11.15am.
Independent candidate Sean Wynne gained the most transfers in this count, taking 222 from Bernie O'Hara (Ind) who was eliminated in the previous count with 859 votes. The strong transfer to Wynne could be as a result of both candidates having a strong pro-life stance, and both being Leitrim-based.
Marian Harkin (Ind) is still on course to take the second seat. She has edged up to 7,691 votes, ahead of Marc MacSharry (FF) on 7,403 and Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 6,434.
The two Fine Gael candidates remain in contention, with Frank Feighan on 5,536 and Thomas Walsh on 4,856.
The seventh count in underway.
