GE2020 - Eighth candidate eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
Independent candidate James Conway. PHOTO Matt Britton
Independent candidate James Conway is the latest to be eliminated in the Sligo count centre.
The result of the eighth count was announced just before 1.00pm. His 1,767 votes are now being distributed.
There is no change to order of the remaining contenders for the last three seats. Marian Harkin (Ind) is now on 8,135; Marc MacSharry (FF) is on 7,602 and Eamon Scanlon (FF) is up to 6,859, having received 398 transfers from eliminated John Perry (Ind). Frank Feighan (FG) is on 5,764. His party colleague Thomas Walsh picked up 302 transfers from John Perry, bringing him to 5,218.
The count continues in the Sligo Park Hotel.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Flashback to 1997...Pearse Doherty and Matt Carthy celebrate after Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin was the only Sinn Féin TD elected
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.