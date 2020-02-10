GE2020 - Eighth candidate eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Independent candidate James Conway is the latest to be eliminated in the Sligo count centre.

The result of the eighth count was announced just before 1.00pm. His 1,767 votes are now being distributed.

There is no change to order of the remaining contenders for the last three seats. Marian Harkin (Ind) is now on 8,135; Marc MacSharry (FF) is on 7,602 and Eamon Scanlon (FF) is up to 6,859, having received 398 transfers from eliminated John Perry (Ind). Frank Feighan (FG) is on 5,764. His party colleague Thomas Walsh picked up 302 transfers from John Perry, bringing him to 5,218.

The count continues in the Sligo Park Hotel.