Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

GE2020 - 12th count significant in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim as FG return to the race

Independent candidate eliminated as count continues in Sligo Park Hotel

Gino O'Boyle

Independent candidate Gino O'Boyle is eliminated PHOTO Matt Britton

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

As expected, transfers in the 12th count have shaken things up in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.

Independent candidate Cllr Gino O'Boyle was eliminated, with his 3,515 votes to be distributed.

But the big talking point is the transfers from the previous eliminated candidate, Shane Ellis (FF).

While Marian Harkin (Ind) remains well out in front on 10,123, Marc MacSharry (FF) picked up 1,091 transfers to bring his current total to 9,146. His party colleague Eamon Scanlon took 722 transfers to reach 8,093. 

But as expected, Frank Feighan also picked up a significant number of transfers, bringing him to 6,851. 

Independent Declan Bree looks likely to be eliminated in the next count. If Fine Gael's Thomas Walsh is then eliminated in the following count, Feighan is likely to pick up significant transfers that could put him ahead of at least one of the Fianna Fáil candidates.

Bree's elimination in the next count is by no means a certainty however, given that he is likely to pick up significant transfers from Gino O'Boyle.

The battle is certainly on here at the Sligo Park Hotel for the final seats.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

National Heritage Week Award Winners Donegal

From left: James Breslin & Carol Ann Webb (Rosses Radio and winner of the ‘Heritage Communities’ Award), Anne Cassin (broadcaster and co-presenter of RTÉ Nationwide), Vincent Breslin (winner of the ‘H

News

Two National Heritage Week Awards for Donegal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie