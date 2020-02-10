GE2020 - 12th count significant in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim as FG return to the race

As expected, transfers in the 12th count have shaken things up in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.

Independent candidate Cllr Gino O'Boyle was eliminated, with his 3,515 votes to be distributed.

But the big talking point is the transfers from the previous eliminated candidate, Shane Ellis (FF).

While Marian Harkin (Ind) remains well out in front on 10,123, Marc MacSharry (FF) picked up 1,091 transfers to bring his current total to 9,146. His party colleague Eamon Scanlon took 722 transfers to reach 8,093.

But as expected, Frank Feighan also picked up a significant number of transfers, bringing him to 6,851.

Independent Declan Bree looks likely to be eliminated in the next count. If Fine Gael's Thomas Walsh is then eliminated in the following count, Feighan is likely to pick up significant transfers that could put him ahead of at least one of the Fianna Fáil candidates.

Bree's elimination in the next count is by no means a certainty however, given that he is likely to pick up significant transfers from Gino O'Boyle.

The battle is certainly on here at the Sligo Park Hotel for the final seats.