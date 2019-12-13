Donegal rock fans will be flocking to Dublin to see world famous band

Donegal rock fans will be flocking to Dublin next year to see one of the world’s most famous bands.

Guns N’ Roses will be back in Ireland to perform in Marlay Park on Saturday, June 27.

Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide.

The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.

Tickets from €99.50 including booking fees go on sale to the general public next Wednesday, December 18 at 9.00 am.