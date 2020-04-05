Donegal legend Daniel O'Donnell back on our screens

Donegal legend, Daniel O'Donnell, is back on our screens.

'Opry le Daniel’, the highest rated country music show on TG4 television, will be aired again on Tuesdays at 9:30pm.

This year’s weekly series will run for eight weeks, with the biggest stars of American and Irish Country Music taking their rightful place on stage at the Millennium Forum, Derry.

Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, who needs no introduction to any country music follower, and Leona Williams, another well-known recording artist and a regular visitor to these shores in recent years and who has graced the stage on many occasions with Loretta. Combining with fan’s favourite Niamh Lynn and Louise Morrissey, they all take the stage for a celebration of Loretta’s songs and music.

A brand new format coming from 'Opry le Daniel' this year and indeed, new to any music series, is the ‘Country Music Family’ show which introduces those musical family members who have never previously appeared on stage together for Television.

Here we introduce Brendan Quinn with his sons James and Stephen, Dominic Kirwan and sons Barry and Colm. Truly a great occasion for all of these family members.

Not forgetting those artists who kept the Irish country music scene alive during the disco era and to whom today’s generation of ‘jivers’ and ‘hoe-downers’ owe a massive thank-you, Opry le Daniel are bringing you ‘Classic Country’ artists John Hogan, Kathy Durkin, Shawn Cuddy and the inimitable Gloria.

The world famous Isla Grant from the Scottish borders, an entertainer who’s country and folk-tinged singing has brought her a worldwide audience.

Finishing the series is the legendary Charlie Pride.

The series of Opry le Daniel will broadcast on TG4 from March 31st at 9:30pm and repeated every Saturday night at 8:25pm.