LAST CHANCE: Prize package worth €1,200 - could you be Donegal's next Superstar?

The deadline to enter Donegal’s Next Superstar has been extended until Sunday today, October 17.

The county has produced global and national stars like Daniel O'Donnell, Enya, Clannad and Conal Gallen but now it’s time to add your name to the list.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, we want to hear from you. This new talent search aims to find the finest undiscovered talent in the county. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you.

You could win a stunning prize package that includes a €300 voucher for Supermacs, €300 from Specsavers; €300 from Letterkenny & Inishowen Credit Unions and an overnight stay with dinner at Harvey's Point Hotel

The Donegal public will decide the winner along with a panel of esteemed local judges. Entrants will entertain the county, country and the world through www.donegallive.ie and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So come on, get entering!

HOW TO ENTER

You can enter by sending a video clip, no longer than 60 seconds, of yourself performing your talent to our dedicated WhatsApp number 0858856532 It really is that simple. From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your clips into us now via 0858856532

Full list of terms and conditions are available HERE.