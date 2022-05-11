Search

11 May 2022

Historic first: Donegal IFA will hold monthly executive meeting on a farm

Venue will be Seamus Quinn's farm in Laghey

Seamus Quinn

A little bit of history will be made this evening when the County Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on a farm for the first time ever.

Normally, these meetings are held in hotels, and during the Covid pandemic they were hosted on zoom.

In recent months, there have been hybrid meetings which allow members to either attend in person or online.

Tonight’s meeting will get underway at 7.00 pm on the farm of Seamus Quinn in Laghey.

Mr Quinn is very well-known in farming circles, being a former Donegal IFA chairman, and having served on numerous IFA committees.

The guest speakers will be Tyrone man Phelim O’Neill, the Irish Farmers’ Journal’s Markets Intelligence Specialist, and Michael McHugh of FBD. 

