Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal to be well represented at TradFest 2020

The Henry Girls, Kevin Glackin & Claire Kinsella announced as part of the exciting festival line up

Homely approach to music making for The Henry Girls

The Henry Girls will appear at next year's TradFest.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ireland’s largest festival of traditional music is celebrating its 15th Birthday this January and you’re invited. 

TradFest showcases the cream of both Irish and international trad and folk artists, as well as providing a stage to promote the next generation of Irish musicianship.

The festival is one of the truly unmissable events on the cultural calendar featuring world class artists, music and stunning venues, including some of Dublin’s most historic places, from the atmospheric Kilmainham Gaol to the grandeur of City Hall.

This is more than just trad, this is trad without frontiers.

Donegal will be well represented in TradFest 2020. Returning once again to the festival will be acclaimed The Henry Girls, from the beautiful village of Malin.

They will be performing in a number of locations - Thursday, January 23 from 6pm at The Norseman, Saturday, January 25 from 4pm at The Oliver St John Gogarty Library Bar and Sunday, January 26 from 3pm at The Porterhouse - as part of TradFest’s Smithwicks Sessions.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.

Having produced bands such as Clannad and Altan, Donegal has a reputation for having music beautiful enough to rival its awe-inspiring landscape, and The Henry Girls are part of the proof.

The sisters combine something of their Irish heritage with a much more contemporary sensibility and imbue it with compassion, insight, and warmth, both in their lyrics and their magnificent musicianship.

The reviews have been exquisite, for example, The Sunday Times described their latest album as ’astonishing’.

But that is not the only Donegal interest in the Festival programme in January.

Kevin Glackin, who will perform as part of an evening entitled Daoirí Farrell and friends present

The Dublin Session which also includes Sean Keane, Cathy Davey, Caoimhe Hogarty, Robbie Walsh, Paddy Kiernan, and Sean Potts.

The event takes place on Thursday, January 23 from 8.30pm at Dublin Castle and tickets are €36.99.

Another Donegal native, Claire Kinsella, will take to the stage as part of TradFest when Lemoncello will perform on Wednesday, January 22 from 8pm at the Pepper Canister Church.

They will play alongside Poet and performer Stephen James Smith and Galway duo, Silken Same. Tickets are €19.99.

Lemeoncello consists of Laura Quirke (vocals, guitar) and Claire Kinsella (cello, vocals) who started performing together while studying music and languages in Maynooth University, Ireland.

Borrowing from a wide range of influences, traditional and alternative, the duo create an immersive experience through a dynamic expression of lyrical story.

Their writing weaves their personal insights of human nature and behaviour with the imagery of the contrasting modern and natural world that surrounds them.

For more information or to book tickets see: TradFest.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie