Almost 100,000 meals donated to Donegal community groups

Contact
Almost 100,000 meals have been donated to Donegal community groups.
Over 97,213 meals have been donated to Donegal community groups, it has been revealed.
The meals were donated by supermarket giant Tesco to groups including The Doorway Project and Donegal Domestic Violence Service, through the Tesco Surplus Food Donations programme.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Launching The Discover Bundoran 2020 BrochuFrom left: David Leonard Failte Ireland, John O Connell chairman Discover Bundoran, Barney Mc Laughlin Head of Tourism and Shane Smyth, Tourism Officer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.