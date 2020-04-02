At Donegal Live we can help you send a loving message from your children to their grandparents

Contact
Let us help you bring some joy to cocooned grandparents
We all know that grandparents are special, and that many children are missing their granny and granddad at the moment.
And we know grandparents who are staying safe by cocooning are missing their beloved grandchildren too.
Here at Donegal Live we are inviting readers to send us photographs of their children either taken in recent days, or along with their grandparents before the Covid-19 crisis began. Photographs can be accompanied by a short, special message telling grandparents how much they are loved.
We will publish them in our newspapers Donegal Post, Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times, and online here at www.DonegalLive.ie
This will be a lovely surprise for grandparents who are feeling lonely right now. It will really cheer them up to have a special message from the most precious people in their lives - their grandchildren.
To be included, please email your photograph and message to siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie and put ‘grandparents’ in the subject line.
Tell us the first names of the children, the names of grandparents to whom they are sending a message, and the name of your town/area.
Please send us your photos by Sunday, April 5 at 10pm for inclusion in next week's papers.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.