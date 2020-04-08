OPINION: Let’s hear it for Donegal's community heroes during the Covid-19 crisis

Without doubt the best thing to have come out of this Covid-19 crisis is the surge of people who have stepped up to help those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

From our fantastic chefs getting hot dinners out to the elderly to our small local shops bringing groceries to their customers; from those delivering - and contributing to - food parcels to people quietly checking on neighbours and running errands that we will never know about, you are all incredible.

Activities such as this go far beyond the obvious practical support.

I remember interviewing Jo Roarty at the beginning of the ChefAid Donegal Town initiative and something she said really struck me: “We want people to know that we have their backs.”

The amount of fear and anxiety that has been replaced by reassurance that people are there for you and the comfort of a daily hot dinner is immeasurable.

There are countless stories of people helping wherever their assistance is needed, many of which we will never hear. They are the doers in our community, the people who see what needs to be done and just get on with it.

A lot of people giving so generously of their time and resources are business people who must surely have worries of their own.

Let us applaud them now. But when this crisis is over let us remember all the people who had our backs - and let’s make sure that we have theirs.

