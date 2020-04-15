Contact

Help us cheer up the grannies and grandas of Donegal who are missing their much-loved grandchildren

Newspaper initiative aims to lift people's spirits in these tough days

Miss You

Help us cheer up the grannies and grandas of Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues and everyone still in lockdown, DonegalLive has launched a campaign to help keep grandparents in touch with their loved ones.

Many older people do not use social media. They still prefer to get their news and information from more traditional sources such as newspapers.

So we thought, wouldn't it be lovely the next time they open the Donegal Democrat, Inish Times or Donegal Post they see a photo of their much-missed grandchildren alongside a special message for their grandparent or grandparents.

So please send us in your photographs.

Make sure to include the details of who is in the photograph and the special message that they would like to send to their granny or granda.

We will starting publishing the photos and messages in our papers.

It is certainly not the same as being able to give their grandchildren a hug, but it will, hopefully, go some way towards keeping people's spirits up.

Send your photos by email to rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie (Inish Times), siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie (Donegal Post and Donegal Democrat) or you can send them via messages on our Facebook page.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

