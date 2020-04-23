Donegal councillor's artwork in major national project for children

When not busy in the chambers of Donegal County Council in Lifford or the Municipal District of Donegal, Cllr Barry Sweeny is an artist.

His skill is certainly well-known in his native Ballyshannon, and now he is putting his skills to good use in a major national heritage project.

#LoveTownCentres is being hosted by the National Heritage Council and as the title suggests, is a celebration of the country's historic town centres. Artists from across the country are invited to submit drawings of their town centre which children will then colour in the picture and upload it to social media.

According to the National Heritage Council: “Ireland’s Town Centres have centuries and centuries of heritage in their historic market squares, streets and buildings.

“The Heritage Council’s colouring in drawings for kids aim to support these wonderful historic places.

“Take a pic of your finished drawings and upload on social media using the hashtag #LoveTownCentres. We can't wait to see your creations!”

Ballyshannon certainly ticks all the boxes in terms of history and heritage.

And Cllr Sweeny's drawings will give a lot of joy to children - and adults - looking for something to do to pass the time during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pictures can be downloaded by going to the website www.heritagecouncil.ie