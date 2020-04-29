Young Donegal artists invited to enter IT Sligo art competition for primary and secondary school

To Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of IT Sligo and the launch of a new academic department Yeats Academy in Art, Design and Architecture, IT Sligo has launched a school’s art competition.

School children from all around Ireland can enter. With families staying close to home due to recent restrictions in movement, it is the perfect time to take out the art box, paints or materials and create some art. Both Primary and Secondary Students are welcome to enter and are asked to use one of the following three themes:

A Famous Irish Person

An Irish Animal

A Place on the Wild Atlantic Way



From paint, crayons, wool, photography, collage, newspaper cuttings or coloured paper, students can use a wide variety of medium in their entry. IT Sligo hopes to receive entries from school children of all ages and there are four specific age categories: 7 to 9 years; 10 to 12 years; 12 to 15 years; 6 to 18 years.

First Prize includes a €50 book voucher for the winning entry from each of the four age categories, plus a €200 voucher for art materials for each of their schools. All winning artwork will be framed and exhibited in the main reception of IT Sligo for 12 months.

The judging panel consists of lecturers and practicing artists from Yeats Academy in Art, Design and Architecture in IT Sligo. The Yeats Academy is the first Arts Academy in the North West of Ireland and offers undergraduate and master’s degrees in creative and visual arts. Every year the Yeats Academy host a Creative Showcase - an exhibition of all their degree student’s work from Fine Art, Architecture, Creative Design, Writing and Literature, Performing Arts and Interior Architecture. This year IT Sligo will host a Virtual Exhibition in September.

How to Enter: Once your piece of art is complete, please take a clear picture of it and attach as an image in an e-mail to marketing@itsligo.ie before the closing date of May 29, along with the contact details of the student artist. For further details on age categories, how to enter and prizes, can be found at www.itsligo.ie/artcompetition

Good Luck everyone!