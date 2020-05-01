Log your steps to support Donegal's 12,500 asthmatics in 10 Million Steps For Asthma campaign

This is asthma awareness week and people in Donegal are being asked to join the 10 million steps for asthma campaign.

There are around 12,500 asthmatics in Donegal and they and their supporters are encouraged to take part.

Asthma Awareness Week runs from Friday May 1 to Friday May 8. With the society’s main fundraiser Walk For Asthma cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, this new campaign is more important than ever.

People in Donegal are invited to join well known sports personalities in walking 10,000 steps a day, or as much as they can manage. They then log these on the dedicated webpage on www.asthma.ie

Deirdre Lennon from the Asthma Society of Ireland said: “You can run, walk or dance your steps but please do get involved.”

People as also asked to make a donation of €10 or more if they can, and to share their participation on social media.

There are some prizes up for grabs to add an element of fur for those taking part.

Ms Lennon said: “There is a €50 AllforOne voucher each for the silliest walk by either an individual or household, for the cutest pet walk, and for the most steps walked across the week.

“We look forward to seeing how many steps Ireland can reach in a week!”

Participants are asked to please stay within their 2km, practice good social distancing and most importantly, to stay safe.

Participants can log their steps and donate on www.asthma.ie/10-million-steps-for-asthma or donate on FB/Instagram/Twitter/IDonate and also nominate friends to get involved. People are also asked to tag @asthmasocietyofireland or @asthmasociety in social media posts and use the hashtag #StepUpForAsthma.

This week is also very much about helping people to use exercise to manage their asthma.

Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle for everyone and this is doubly true for people with asthma. Exercise can even help improve lung capacity and reduce asthma symptoms. However, it can be both daunting and frightening to get started on an exercise regime as asthma can be induced by exercise. Any person with asthma seeking advice on how to exercise safely with asthma can download the Asthma Society’s Reach Your Peak booklet here: https://bit.ly/3aVz2SC

The current pandemic is a time of particular worry for people with asthma and their families. While people with asthma are not more likely to contract coronavirus, they may experience more severe symptoms if they do. Managing asthma well is therefore more important than ever.

Advice and support is available at www.asthma.ie

Well known personalities supporting the 10 million steps for asthma campaign are:

The campaign crew has drafted in the help of well-known sports persons, celebrities and influencers like: Tomás O’Sé (former Kerry footballer and five-time All-Star), Gráinne McElwain (sports presenter), Tommy Bowe (former Irish rugby player), Sean Cronin (Irish rugby player), Michelle Quinty (Kilkenny Camogie Captain), Brent Pope (rugby analyst), Tony Ward (former Irish rugby player), Katie Power (All Star Kilkenny camogie player), Ollie Campbell (former Irish rugby player), Mick Quinn (former Irish rugby player), Scott Minto (former English football player), Emma Clifford (social media influencer), Niamh Webb O Rourke (social media influencer) along with Davina Devine (podcaster/drag queen).