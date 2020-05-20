Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

OPINION: The joy of being back on the water and hope for what is to come

A view of Donegal life through coronavirus by journalist Siobhán McNamara

OPINION: The joy of being back on the water and hope for what is to come

Checking out the new pontoon at Donegal Town pier

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

With restrictions on water-based activities lifted, I was finally able to get back out on the water. 

Tuesday was a beautiful, calm evening so along with my daughter I took our canoe out on Donegal Bay. Some other friends had the same idea and while it wasn’t a planned meet-up, it added to the pleasure of the occasion. Where better to catch up than drifting gently on the tide as the sun began to set; a tranquil end to a day that held no such promise with its wet and windy start?

It felt like a much more natural way to enjoy the company of others. Maintaining a distance of two metres or more is perfectly normal when we are each in our own kayaks or canoes. We didn’t have to constantly remind ourselves not to step forward, or to correct our physical distancing space when we move too close together without realising.

Physically, it was also a joy. Muscle memory is strong, and the gentle stretch and twist motion of canoe paddling felt really good after a day in front of the laptop.

I have written before about how much I missed being on the water, and about how big a part it plays in my life. But it wasn’t until I came back to shore and was driving home that I really appreciated the full extent of what it means to me. Every muscle in my body felt alive, fulfilled, happy; I was ready for anything.

And it goes even further. That hour on the water has filled me with hope. All the things we haven’t been able to do are suddenly within reach. Some we can grasp now, others will have to wait a little longer. But if we get this right, the rewards will be there. 

The ultimate goal is of course, getting the daily death toll to zero. So let’s not get carried away, but instead take pleasure in the opportunities of each new day, of each new phase of this delicate exit from lockdown. And let's do it right so that we can keep moving forward, all of us, leaving no-one behind.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie