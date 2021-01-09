Contact

Be good to yourself, January can be a difficult time

Try to get out in the outdoors, whatever the weather

Tullan Strand in all its glory

Reporter:

Fionnuala McGovern of Arroo Hair Salon

Hello Donegal and beyond . . . 

Today I had a beautiful walk on the beach. Tullan Strand in all its glory. There is just something powerful about embracing the outdoors. We are so lucky in Donegal to have the sea on our doorstep.

I, like probably many of you, have all these New Year’s resolutions firmly in place. This year I have stopped smoking so I am very excited about that. 

I went off them in early January and doing well so far. Not being out or at parties helps a lot.  I’m also going to be at least a stone lighter by March! 

There is something else I am definitely going to try out and that is decluttering.

I have just watched a programme on Netflix called The Minimalist. It's just an hour long, talking about how we are manipulated by the big companies into thinking that we are not enough and that we have to keep buying stuff in order to be happy. 

We are constantly comparing our lives and it's worth to stuff that we have but more often, what we don't have. 

They say we are making up for what actually does make us happy which is community and giving and other people. 

I have to say I agree. I was buying online for Christmas but now nearly feel a bit of a void as I don't have stuff coming anymore. There is a bit of a challenge at the end of the show where you get rid of one thing on the first day, two on the second and so on. 

I can see where this would make people happier as you would have more value on the fewer things that you own. I found it very inspirational. 

I hope this month you are being kind to yourself. After Christmas can be a tough time.

Maybe try out the decluttering and definitely try to get out in the outdoors, whatever the weather. 

Arroyo Hair Salon 0719843777

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

