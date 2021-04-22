Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One

Contact
Tom Jones and Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill among this week's Late Late Show
The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTÉ One.
Tom Jones, Michelle O'Neill, Villagers, and Jamie Wall are among the guests for The Late Late Show on Friday night.
Michelle O'Neill, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister, makes her first visit to The Late Late Show. She'll discuss how becoming a mother aged 16 changed her life, her hopes for post-Brexit Ireland, the ongoing controversy around her attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral, and her relationship with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster.
Singing legend Tom Jones will be giving an exclusive performance on The Late Late Show with his take on a Bob Dylan classic One More Cup of Coffee from his new album Surrounded by Time.
Jamie Wall, who in 2014 was a promising dual GAA star, will speak to Ryan about the day that his life took a remarkable turn, and how he adjusted to paralysis and went on to manage his home club to victory.
Tolu Ibikunle, Susan Ilesanmi, and Okefe Afe, three of the Dubliners who shot to fame on TikTok with their viral accents video, will be joining us in studio.
Una Ring & Eve McDowell, who were both subjected to terrifying stalking ordeals, will speak about their campaign to have a specific offence of stalking introduced with longer sentences for the crime.
Plus Villagers will give an exclusive performance of brand-new single The First Day.
The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 23rd at 9.35pm.
