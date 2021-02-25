Government financial support not enough on its own to see Harps through the season

Finn Harps are hoping to have a new main sponsor on board before the start of the SSE Premier Division campaign on March 19.

Like all clubs, Harps are facing fresh challenges in securing income as they will be without “gate receipts” from home games - and other match day revenue - for the early stages of the season due to the Covid restrictions. And with so many businesses under pressure, raising sponsorship money will be a major task.

Nevertheless, Marketing Officer, Aidan Campbell, has confirmed that the club “is in touch” with a number of companies about coming on board. With the live streaming of matches now set to go ahead for the first half of the season, he points out that there is still great exposure for the league.

“There is a huge amount of work going on,” he said, highlighting how the club is constantly developing its community links.

It is also developing its online presence and has got very positive feedback, and this will be a selling point to potential sponsors as well.

One of the immediate tasks is to find a successor to take over as main sponsors from CN Circet.

Harps have been guaranteed Government funding through the FAI which has allowed them to budget ahead

But, he warned: “Government support will not be enough to see us through” and so the club will be ramping up its efforts to promote its car draw and also to attract sponsorship.

Another downside of the Covid pandemic is the impact it has had on season ticket sales, which normally bring in cash up front at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Harps are away to Sligo Rovers in a friendly this Sunday.

The league begins on March 19 at home to Bohemians.



