Government financial support not enough on its own to see Harps through the season

Contact
Finn Park. Photo: Sportsfile (c)
Finn Harps are hoping to have a new main sponsor on board before the start of the SSE Premier Division campaign on March 19.
Like all clubs, Harps are facing fresh challenges in securing income as they will be without “gate receipts” from home games - and other match day revenue - for the early stages of the season due to the Covid restrictions. And with so many businesses under pressure, raising sponsorship money will be a major task.
Nevertheless, Marketing Officer, Aidan Campbell, has confirmed that the club “is in touch” with a number of companies about coming on board. With the live streaming of matches now set to go ahead for the first half of the season, he points out that there is still great exposure for the league.
“There is a huge amount of work going on,” he said, highlighting how the club is constantly developing its community links.
It is also developing its online presence and has got very positive feedback, and this will be a selling point to potential sponsors as well.
One of the immediate tasks is to find a successor to take over as main sponsors from CN Circet.
Harps have been guaranteed Government funding through the FAI which has allowed them to budget ahead
But, he warned: “Government support will not be enough to see us through” and so the club will be ramping up its efforts to promote its car draw and also to attract sponsorship.
Another downside of the Covid pandemic is the impact it has had on season ticket sales, which normally bring in cash up front at the start of the season.
Meanwhile, Harps are away to Sligo Rovers in a friendly this Sunday.
The league begins on March 19 at home to Bohemians.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Members of the 28th Infantry Battalion awaiting their first dose of the Covid vaccine at Finner Camp
Donegal GAA County Board Chairman Mick McGrath has his hands sanitized as he arrives at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh prior to the Ulster Senior Championship final Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sport
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.