20/11/2021

Jason Quigley feels 'disappointment' as world title dream quashed by 'Boo Boo' Andrade

Chris McNulty, ringside at the SNHU Arena

sport@donegallive.ie

Jason Quigley has spoken of his disappointment after being stopped by Demetrius Andrade in the second round.

Quigey’s bid to become world champion was ended by the unbeaten Andrade close to the end of round two.

Andrade had Quigley down once in the first round and twice in the second.

“I’m disappointed with my own performance,” Quigley said.

“I was happy with the way things were going. I was doing the things me and Andy (Lee) had planned on doing.

“I felt comfortable. I didn’t feel in danger until he landed. Even when I got up, I didn’t feel that i was in trouble.

“I feel disappointed. I’m disappointed that it was over so quickly. I was put down, yeah, but it was like a flash knockdown and I felt as if there was a lot more in me and a lot more to give.”

A vicious southpaw right had Quigley upon the canvas in the opening verse.

When the Ballybofey man was down again in the second, Andrade even leapt on the ropes, prematurely toasting victory.

Soon, though, Arthur Mercante Jr. stepped in to end the night.

Quigley said: “I’m disappointed that I didn’t have the time to give more. I feel very disappointed for all of the fans who travelled over and came to support me. They didn’t get a right chance to have a better atmosphere.

“I was put down, but I wasn’t hurt. Everything the ref’ asked me to do, I did it: Take a step left, take a step right, I was almost doing it before him.”

 

