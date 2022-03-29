Shock and dismay as old age pensioner targeted in pension prank

A Ballybofey woman has urged people in the locality to check on their elderly neighbours and relations after a woman, whom she believes to be posing as a census enumerator, called to the home of a vulnerable old-age pensioner earlier this morning.

The census enumerators are due to return to collect your completed form between April 4 and early May, 2022. They are not expected at homes around the county yet.

The woman, who wishes not to be named for fear of more people targeting her elderly neighbour, said she is still in shock.

"I am still in shock. She went to the door, knocked on the door and walked right into the kitchen. It's funny that she went to the only house where there was a pensioner living on her own," she said.

The pensioner is surrounded by neighbours who do look after her. However, one of the occasions when she may be a little vulnerable is around 10am and that is around the time the pensioner was visited.

"She is never normally on her own but we think she was being watched because this would be one of the times where she may be on her own. I was off today but I missed her," she said.

The old-age pensioner had her census form filled out. However, there are concerns that if she hadn't it would have created the opportunity for the woman to ask for the pensioner's documentation, obtain her financial details and possibly gain access to her back account.

The gardaí have since called to the home of the pensioner to investigate the matter.

"You are worried she would come back though. I would ask everyone to check on their elderly neighbours and tell them not to let anyone through their door," she said.