Search

07 Aug 2022

Go-ahead given for major development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

The plans include the construction of 26 new classrooms

Go-ahead given for major development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

It is hoped that construction of the development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar will commence in late 2023 with completion in 2026

Reporter:

Declan Magee

07 Aug 2022 12:32 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Planning permission has been granted for a multi-million euro development at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar which will include 26 new classrooms.

The school’s board of management has been granted planning permission by Donegal County Council to demolish part of the existing building, which opened in 1969, as well as prefabs, and to construct a new 7,024 sq metre building.

The new extension at the Drumboe Avenue school will include a new main entrance, eight general classrooms, 18 specialised classrooms, a general purpose room, a multi-use hall, and a special needs education suite. 

Bundoran RNLI to host emergency services open day

Local emergency service teams to take part in the event

The plans include a library, staff room and administrative space and the refurbishment of an existing part of the main building of 3.464 sq metres.Planning has also been granted for realignment and resurfacing of the existing driveway, a new setdown and staff and visitor parking areas, a new access road, new courtyards and pedestrian paths, a bus turning bay, new external play areas and new hard and soft landscaping.

Temporary classroom accommodation of 130 sq metres is to be located on-site for the duration of the work.

It is hoped that construction will commence in late 2023 with completion in 2026.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media