River Finn search operation to resume at first light

A search operation in Ballybofey has been stood down for the night.
The Irish Coast Guard's 118 rescue helicopter was engaged in the search, which focused on an area of the River Finn.
The Coast Guard chopper arrived in the Twin Towns skyline just after 5.30pm after concerns were raised on Monday afternoon about the safety of a local woman.
Gardai and emergency services were also at the scene, while groups of locals gathered on the bridge and on the river bank to assist the agencies.
The Coast Guard are leading the operation, which will resume at first light on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.