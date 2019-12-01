Full-time: Naomh Conaill and Kilcoo in the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Down's Kilcoo are the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Champions for 2019.

They defeated Naomh Conaill on a final scoreline of 2-11 to 2-9 before an attendance of 4,785 in cold, crisp conditions at Healy Park in Omagh

In an open first half, boosted by an Aidan Branagan goal Kilcoo raced into a 1-8 to 0-4 lead with the Donegal side playing second fiddle.

But goals from Charles McGuinness and Jack McKelvey just before the break left them trailing by just a point, 1-8 to 2-4 at the interval.

Kilcoo, inspired by Conor Laverty, once again had the upper hand early in the second half and a goal from Darren Branagan put them ahead by six points, 2-10 to 2-4.

But Ciaran Thompson became more influential as the Donegal champions reduced the deficit to 2-10 to 2-8 with just over ten minutes left.

The Glenties side mounted a late surge, but Mickey Moran's Kilcoo held on for a deserved victory with over five minutes of stoppage time played.