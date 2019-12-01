Full-time: Naomh Conaill and Kilcoo in the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Contact
Naomh Conaill's brave bid just failed
Down's Kilcoo are the AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Champions for 2019.
They defeated Naomh Conaill on a final scoreline of 2-11 to 2-9 before an attendance of 4,785 in cold, crisp conditions at Healy Park in Omagh
In an open first half, boosted by an Aidan Branagan goal Kilcoo raced into a 1-8 to 0-4 lead with the Donegal side playing second fiddle.
But goals from Charles McGuinness and Jack McKelvey just before the break left them trailing by just a point, 1-8 to 2-4 at the interval.
Kilcoo, inspired by Conor Laverty, once again had the upper hand early in the second half and a goal from Darren Branagan put them ahead by six points, 2-10 to 2-4.
But Ciaran Thompson became more influential as the Donegal champions reduced the deficit to 2-10 to 2-8 with just over ten minutes left.
The Glenties side mounted a late surge, but Mickey Moran's Kilcoo held on for a deserved victory with over five minutes of stoppage time played.
