Donegal hurlers come from behind to snatch victory

Donegal hurlers came from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-09 to 1-10 win against Louth in Division Division 3A of the Allianz National Hurling League.

They trailed by two at half-time, 0-06 to 0-04 at the Louth Centre of Excellence.

Louth have now lost three games in a row, having also lost to Tyrone and away to Longford.

Donegal lost their opening game in Letterkenny, by eight points, to an impressive Armagh side that have a 100% record so far.

But then beat Tyrone so this result is another boost, and keeps their play-off hopes alive.