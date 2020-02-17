No joy for former Donegal captain in second game down under

Contact
Katy Herron
Former Donegal ladies captain Katy Herron tasted defeat for the first time as her Western Bulldogs team lost by 20 points to Melbourne in front of a crowd of over 3,000 at the weekend.
In wet conditions, the visitors were too strong, leading from start to finish on their way to a 4.8 (32) to 2.0 (12) win.
Herron, the former Donegal and Glenfin star, had made a winning debut in the Women’s Australian Football League the previous week.
She’ll be hoping that they bounce back to winning ways next time out, when they host Carlton at VU Whitten Oval in the two clubs’ annual Pride Game next weekend.
