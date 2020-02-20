"Patricia has been forthright in defending camogie and ensuring it is kept to the forefront"

There's a great sense of pride Carondonagh GAA club this week as one of their members was honoured with a prestigious GAA President's Award.

The club's camogie officer Trisha Lafferty attended a glittering ceremony in Croke Park's Hogan suite to receive the Donegal Volunteer of the Year honour.

Trisha has worked tirelessly to promote camogie, not just within the club, but throughout Inishowen, and under her guidance participation in the game has gone from strength to strength.

Carndonagh chairperson Joanne McKinney told Donegal Live: "Patricia has done so much to promote camogie for all clubs in Inishowen.

"Girls have come into Carn from Buncrana, Urris, Malin and Moville, and within our own club we have seen so many girls progress, with seven on last year's U16 Donegal side.

"Patricia is very determined, and has been very forthright in defending camogie and ensuring it is kept very much to the forefront.

"When you have four codes going it's hard to make everyone equal, but she has always made sure the girls who want to play camogie are given every possible opportunity, and rightly so.

"She has been instrumental in getting Carn camogie teams to the annual Felie na nOg as she believes it's a great experience for the girls - her passion has had a massive impact here at the club."

And, with Moville stalwart Con O'Donnell also picking up a President's Award for services to culture, Joanne added it was refreshing to see GAA members from the peninsula being given the recognition they deserve.

"Whether it's a myth or there's some truth in it," she said, "there's a perception that Inishowen people don't get looked at for these type of awards.

"So to have two people from the peninsula being recognised is great - it shows we're serious about our sport in this part of the county."