Revealed: Donegal ladies' GAA fixtures for the weekend

Action resumes in the Donegal LGFA Ladies Championship, sponsored by Donegal Centra Stores, this Sunday, July 19th. All games at 10.30am
Senior Championship
Termon v Moville
Naomh Conaill v Buncrana
Glenfin - Free
Intermediate Championship
Green Group
St Marys Convoy v Gaoth Dobhair
Milford v Naomh Muire
St Eunans - Free
Yellow Group
Ardara v Four Masters
Aodh Ruadh v St Nauls
Fanad Gaels v Carndonagh
Junior A
Glenswilly v Dungloe
Naomh Columba v Na Dunaibh
Robert Emmets v Killybegs
Junior B
Green Group
Malin v Red Hughs
Burt - Free
Yellow Group
Urris v Mc Cumhaills
Kilcar v Naomh Padraig Muff
