Revealed: Donegal ladies' GAA fixtures for the weekend

Action resumes in the Donegal LGFA Ladies Championship, sponsored by Donegal Centra Stores, this Sunday, July 19th. All games at 10.30am

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.