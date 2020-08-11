Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal Creameries supports Red Hugh’s GAA club

"We are delighted to support Red Hugh’s GAA"

Donegal Creameries supports Red Hugh’s GAA club

One of the many Red Hugh's teams assisted by the new sponsorship deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Aurivo, the globally-focused agribusiness headquartered in the north-west of Ireland has announced its continued sponsorship of Red Hugh’s GAA through its Donegal Creameries brand.

The club will benefit from local support during the 2020 season at all levels. With Aurivo’s liquid milk plant located in the heart of Killygordon, Aurivo is committed to supporting local communities and getting behind Red Hugh’s GAA.

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Doherty, development officer with Red Hugh’s GAA said: "We want to extend our appreciation and thanks to Aurivo and Donegal Creameries for their supportive sponsorship for many years. With the help of funding received, the club is progressing in a very positive manner in all aspects of club development."

Seamus Hannon, national account manager of Aurivo Consumer Foods added: "Our liquid milk plant in Killygordon employs over 100 people and supports 200 local farmers which we pride in directly and indirectly supporting the local community in Donegal. We are delighted to support Red Hugh’s GAA and wish the players, members and supporters a successful 2020 season."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie