St .Naul's overcome St. Eunan's to win the Donegal Ladies Intermediate Football Championship title

The Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship Intermediate Final was played at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon and resulted in a narrow win for St. Naul's who beat St. Eunan's by 1-16 to 2-9.

St Naul's led by just one point at half-time, 1-9 to 2-5.

Above: Seamus Herron presents Layla Alvey with the Intermediate championship Cup. Picture: Geraldine Diver.

