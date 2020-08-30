St .Naul's overcome St. Eunan's to win the Donegal Ladies Intermediate Football Championship title

Contact
The victorious St. Naul's side. Picture: Geraldine Diver
The Donegal Centra Stores Ladies Championship Intermediate Final was played at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon and resulted in a narrow win for St. Naul's who beat St. Eunan's by 1-16 to 2-9.
St Naul's led by just one point at half-time, 1-9 to 2-5.
More to follow....
Above: Seamus Herron presents Layla Alvey with the Intermediate championship Cup. Picture: Geraldine Diver.
