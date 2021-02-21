Picture quiz - Donegal's Brendan Devenney sees yellow, but when and where?

Former Donegal GAA star Brendan Devenney is well known throughout the country for his Gaelic football exploits.

But he was also a useful soccer player and played at senior level for Finn Harps in the League of Ireland and for Limavady United and Portadown in the Irish League.

Our picture (taken by Sportsfile (c) photographer Oliver McVeigh) was taken back on August 26, 2006, and shows Devenney receiving a yellow card from referee Brian Turkington in a CIS Insurance Cup game between Portadown and Crusaders, at Shamrock Park in Portadown.