DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Cill Chartha

Under 14s girls training will commence this Wednesday the 5th of May from 5.45 to 7pm. All girls born from 2007 to 2010 are welcome to attend. It is important that all players are registered before attending training. All parents must complete the return to play training and can submit their certificate to Fiona McGinley before training.

Fiona can be contacted on 0879038590 if parents have any questions. Return to play link: https://tinyurl.com/wxnjaezm

Club membership link: https://tinyurl.com/xazjbjtk

Online Bingo

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our online bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,200 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Raymond Hegarty €110 Lisa Johnston €100 Eileen Daniels €80 Joe Canon, Delia Hegarty, Peggy Coughlin, Con Haughey, Bernard Shovlin, Annie Lowther €40 Lorna Frame, Kathleen Gallagher, Ciara Hegarty, Declan McCloskey, Aoife Campbell, Margaret McShane, Donal Campbell agus Noel McHugh. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €4,700

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 13, 16, 23 agus 27. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Marion Shovlin, Castlecarn €30 Joseph O’Donnell, Glen Road, Carrick €20 Eamonn McGinley, Uminskin agus Máire Sheehy, Leitir. Béidh €4,700 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 30/04/21. No’s drawn 8,19,25,27

Jackpot €3200 No Winner

Match 3, 1 Winner €80: Dylan Tease, Trentagh, Online

Open Draw Winners €10 Each

Kathleen Gallagher, Mandy's

Ben McFadden, Ards, Creeslough

Next week’s Jackpot €3250

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

Termon minor Board in association with Kellys centra, Mountain top, Letterkenny.

Minor Board groups got back to training after a long break due to the restrictions. Fantastic to see such numbers turn out for each groups session, especially heartning to see was the academy groups, who were out in force on Saturday morning. Filled full of energy and bursting to get playing with their friends again was a great way to spend a Saturday morning, and we hope they are all back next week also. New boys and girls at all age groups are most welcome to join in. Training times and contact details will be updated regularly on the Termon minor boys & girls Facebook page.

Termon Ladies board in association with Lennon Logistics, Kilmacrennan.

The underage ladies teams were out in force last week also, after the long break. Great to see plenty of girls returning to training and enjoying being back and taking part, as always new girls are most welcome to come along and join. Details of training times and contacts are on the Termon ladies Facebook page which is updated regularly.

The club’s bingo committee handed over a cheque to the Relay for life committee in conjunction with the Kernan group of shops and Gracies stores, Termon. Proceeds from their monster bingo held recently yeilded a massive €19, 365 through the purchase of bingo books and donations made. A huge thanks to everyone involved in helping to make such a massive amount of money to such a wonderful cause.

This weeks bingo is paying out a huge €7,000, as usual books can be purchased online or from Kevin’s shop/Gracies stores, Termon. Get your books early to avoid disappointment.

Details available on the Termon bingo Facebook page.

St Naul's

10 week draw- Our second draw took place on Sunday evening

Many thanks to everyone who has supported this fund raiser.

Thanks also to Michael Thomas, Frosses for hosting the club and to Bonnyglen Bar & Guest House for sponsoring the bonus prize tonight of €100 voucher.

Congratulations to all our winners

€200 Hugo Crawford, Castlefinn

€200 Anthony Malloy, Ardara

€200 Ruairí O Boyle , Drimbigh

€300 Patsy Breslin , Ballybrillighan

€500 Ivan Maguire, Turris Hill

€1000 Hilda Campbell Snr, Stonepark.

Slotto: Numbers drawn were 7164532. There was no jackpot winner. The consolation prize of €80 goes to Dr Barry Breen. Next week’s jackpot will be €1150

Tickets can be bought at Londis Mountcharles; Cassidy’s Inver and on clubforce

Membership: Membership is available on line on clubforce

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,6,11,17,18,19! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amháin ann le cúigear uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Aodh Mulhern, Baltoney, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/ nó paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US

The numbers drawn were 2,6,11,17,18,19! No jackpot winner..we had 1 match 5;

Congratulations Aodh Mulhern, Baltoney, (an online player) who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/or via paypal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/clgccf?locale.x=en_US . Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training

Agus táimid ar ais! Traenáil do na foirne faoi aois i bpáirc P.C.C. tosnú ar ais Dé Luain seo chugainn (3ú Bealtaine).

Underage training will commence from next Monday (May 3rd) at P.C.C. at the following times:

U-7’s (Born 2014-2017, children must be at least 4 yrs old)– Fridays at 7 pm

U-9’s (2012 & 2013)- Fridays at 6 pm

U-11’s (2010 & 2011)– Wed at 4:30 pm and Sat at 10 am

U-13’s (2008 & 2009)- Wed at 5:30 pm and Sat at 11 am

U-15’s (2006 & 2007) – Mondays at 7 pm

U-17’s (2004 & 2005)– Tuesdays at 4 pm.

Note:

• All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

• Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

• Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

• Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

We can't wait to welcome everyone back!

Underage Fundraiser Draw: The winners in our underage fundraiser were:

€300 Cormac Duggan

€100 Mary Cassidy

€50 Pádraig Curran , Seamus Duggan

Comhghairdeas libh uilig!

Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Club membership for 2021 is now due. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Details for registration of underage players will be issued in due course.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Naomh Conaill

It is with great sadness that we lost one of our own Michael Jack O Donnell last Saturday evening.

A life-long and passionate Naomh Conaill man and a proud Donegal man. Michael was a former player and club officer having served as secretary and PRO. Michael was a brilliant photographer and was a well know face at every Gaa ground in the county and further afield. Since Michael passed the one word used most to describe him was that he was a pure gentleman and he will be sadly missed by everyone. We extend our sympathies to Bernie & family and to his mother Nora, brothers,John ,Dessie, Gerard, Brendan and sisters Ita, Mary, Theresa, Siobhan and all the extended family.

Naomh Conaill Lotto

There was no winner of last week's lotto.The numbers drawn were 4,6,8,24. Two prizes of €50 went to

John E Gallagher, Church Road and Celine Furey, Coolboy, Letterkenny. The jackpot now stands at €7,400. Lotto will be sold on the bridge as usual this Friday.

If you would like to play our lotto online simply visit the Naomh Conaill page on clubforce.com and follow the link or if you wish to play using Revolut, send your entry with your numbers to either Martin Doherty, Paul McGuigan or Seamus O'Malley

Aodh Ruadh

Football - The underage football training schedule this week is as follows:-

Under 5 and Under 7 - Friday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 9 - Friday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch.

Under 11 - Monday, 6pm to 7pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Thursday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 13 - Wednesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Monday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Friday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Monday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Friday, 4.30pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch.

Ladies

The ladies football training schedule this week is as follows:-

Under 6 and Under 8 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 10 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @Father Tierney Park.

Under 12 - Wednesday, 6pm to 7pm @ Father Tierney Park; Saturday, 11am to 12 noon @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 14 - Tuesday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Thursday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 16 - Monday, 6pm to 7.15pm @ Father Tierney Park; Wednesday, 7.15pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Saturday, 9.15am to 10.30am @ Father Tierney Park.

Under 18 - Monday, 7.30pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park; Friday, 7.15pm to 8.30pm @ Father Tierney Park.

Hurling

We were delighted to finally get back out on the training pitch with our underage hurlers. As a committee we would like to thank the wider club for all their endeavours to get us back out training, and the huge amount of work that went on behind the scenes to make last week happen.

Our under 13s, under 15s and under 17s all started back on Tuesday evening and there was a real sense of excitement among the players as well as the coaches to be able to meet up and train together.

We are very grateful to our committee, coaches and Covid officers for all their efforts in making our return to play run as smoothly as it did. Training continues next week for these groups at the times outlined below.

Under 13 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Tuesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Thursday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 12.45pm to 1.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Sunday morning saw the return of our younger age groups, with our under 9, under 7 and under 5s all starting out again. There was great energy and enthusiasm among our young stars and it was a joy to see them back out with hurls in their hands again. In what was a very successful morning we welcomed over 40 hurlers to Páirc Aodh Ruadh, and we look forward to seeing those numbers grow over the coming weeks. Again, a huge thanks to all of our coaches and our covid officers for all their work in helping make sure Sunday was a success.

If any parent would like their child to join any of our younger age groups, please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Children born in the years 2016 will be under 5; 2015 and 2014 are under 7; And those born in 2012 and 2013 are under 9.

Local and National Club Draw wrapping up

We are closing sales this week and will do the Local Draw then. We are waiting final returns from a small number of people so please contact Tom Daly, David McLoone or Michael Daly as a matter of urgency. We have had the late return of some unsold books so there are some remaining tickets which can be purchased on line or by contacting any of the three main organisers. Thanks again to everyone who has helped so far.

Ballyshannon Bingo

We had another really enjoyable night of bingo last Friday with €2,200 paid out to 31 different prize winners. Well done to Linda Clyne taking the €500 jackpot and Patrice Cox taking the €250 mini jackpot. Our other house winners included Margaret McGarrigle, Ciara Kane, Melanie Lewis, Shay Cleary, Geraldine Gallagher, Clodagh Ward, Phyllis Crowe and Mairead McCormack. The €1,000 bank holiday snowball survived so it rolls on to €1,050 this week. We're looking forward to the next instalment of Ballyshannon Bingo this Friday night at the new start time of 9pm, where we'll have a total prize pot of €3,250 to play for. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at our new time of 8.30pm. There will be single line, double line and house prizes on all games. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Click this link to buy a SINGLE BOOK for €10.

Click this link to buy a DOUBLE BOOK for €15.

Please note, we have revamped the delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

The club are hosting a Golf Classic in Bundoran Golf Club on Friday, 11th June. Tee Times are available from 8am to 5pm and can be booked through the golf club on 071-9841302. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855.

Supporting Pat

We are encouraging club members to get behind a fund-raiser being run by Carlow Town hurling and camogie club. Well-known Ballyshannon exile Pat O'Brien is taking part in the Barrowside Challenge fund-raiser. Remarkably, Pat will complete his 5km walk with the use of his walking aid, which he uses in his battle against Parkinson's disease. Pat is very proud of his Donegal links, and has immersed himself in Carlow GAA. He is a former county secretary, a former secretary of Coiste na nÓg, a former chairman of Carlow camogie and past president of Carlow GAA. Pat has given a lifetime of service to the promotion of our national games, as a player, mentor and administrator. If ever anyone was deserving of our support, Pat surely is. To sponsor Pat head along to clubcarlow.ie.

Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module

We ask players, parents and guardians, team mentors and indeed anyone thinking of being in the environs of a GAA pitch in the next few months to complete the GAA's online Covid-19 Club Education eLearning Module. This eLearning module aims to inform those involved with GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association clubs on their roles and responsibilities for the safe resumption of Gaelic games activities. It is particularly aimed at Covid supervisors and officers, players, team personnel, and the parents and guardians of underage players. However, anyone present at training sessions or games should complete it to gain an understanding of the Safe Return Guidelines.

Lotto

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €7,200. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 7, 11, 14 and 15. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Nollaig McNelis and Kevin Byrne. Thanks to Rory and Jack McGloin for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €7,300 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG.

Killybegs

Michael O'Donnell RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to all of the family and friends of Michael Jack O'Donnell Glenties.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Congratulations:

We would like to send our congratulations and best wishes to Aisling Murrin and her husband Jarlath on the recent birth of their baby boy!

Get Ireland Walking 21-day Walking Challenge:

Please find the link below to sign up and find our more information about the new free Get Ireland Walking App. We would encourage all our member and the wider community to sign up and get walking!

If you have any further questions, please contact Michelle Cunnigham.

https://getirelandwalking.ie/app

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word.

How to play:

In store: You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis now. We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966#Anchor

There are two options to buy your books online! Option 1: Pay & print at home! Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay & we Print/Post direct to you! Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night! Additional fee of €1. Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play! Login from 7.30pm each Monday using the link provided! Games start at 8pm sharp! Good luck!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

https://auth.gaaservers.net/auth/realms/gaa/protocol/openid-connect/auth?client_id=gaa-direct&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Freturntoplay.gaa.ie%2F&state=7d782d0c-7594-4997-8a26-12aaa8e40dc6&response_mode=fragment&response_type=code&scope=openid&nonce=6989bf97-59cd-4848-be40-ec82ec9aeb58

1. Register as a user and login.

2. Complete the online information form.

3. Add our Club - CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

4. Submit Payment.

Please find a very helpful Video link if you are having any trouble accessing it:

https://gmssupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360018872740-SCREENCAST-Accessing-Foireann-

If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

National Club Draw Tickets 2021:

All NCD Tickets are now due back. Please organise to get your tickets to a member of the club executive this week or contact John Baker on 087 8328259 to arrange drop off. All tickets sold OR unsold must be returned by the club to Croke Park. Thanks to everyone for their support so far!

Kilotto numbers 1,8,24,29. No Winner. Next week Jackpot @ €730.00. Consolation prize winner Kathleen McCabe.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online.

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

If anyone has any notes to include, please forward to myself on/before Monday evening.

Naomh Brid

Bonus Ball Draw- Final week

On Saturday last we had the second draw of the bonus ball Fundraiser, Congratulations to our 4 bonus ball winners: Michael P Gallagher , Naomi Gillespie, Geraldine Mc Nulty and Nicole Gallagher. This week sponsored prize was from The Sandhouse Hotel and won by Denise Mc Cafferty. Congratulations everyone and thank you for your support .

Return To Play

We were absolutely delighted to welcome all our underage teams back to Pairc Naomh Brid this week. We wish them a very happy, save and successful return to play.

O’Neills Club Shop

Check out our club over on the O’Neills website. We have a wide range of gear on our club shop from jerseys, half zips, jackets and many more items. https://www.oneills.com/.../gaa/ireland/naomh-brid-clg.html

LOTTO

CLG Naomh our delighted to announce that on the 10th of May 2021 that we will be relaunching our club lotto. We are very excited to get our lotto up and running again after a lengthy period away and just want to thank everyone for their patience and continued support. Stay up to date with all development via our social media apps.

National Draw Tickets

Anyone who has still got to hand in their tickets please do so ASAP. Tickets can be giving to Ann Marie Monaghan.

Condolences

Clg Naomh Bríd would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends & Naomh Conaill club on the sad passing of Michael Jack O'Donnell. RIP Micheal

St. Michael’s

Bingo: Congratulations to Maureen Kelly from Creeslough who won the €1000 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Bingo on Sunday night last. The winner of the €30 for the Line was Liam Ferry. The €100 on the 5th Game House was won by Rosaleen McElhinney, the €30 on the line was shared by Rose Keaveney, Margaret Ferry and Liam Paul Ferry.

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or Moses Alcorn on 0868832129. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 4,5,6,8,14,18 There were 3 Match 5 winners Annie Langan Rinclevin Dunfanaghy, Shaun Langan Ards and Garvan Boyce who won €35 each.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

Thanks everyone for your continuing support its very much appreciated in these difficult times and please stay safe.

Grab a Grand

Congratulations to Stephen Coyle who won €1000 in Our Grab a Grand Competition at the Weekend. The €50 winners were Lorcan McDaid and Laura Hunter,

2021-2022 Membership Now Open

Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce

Membership can be paid online at the following Link: https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&clb=1.

LET’S DO OUR PART

Now more than ever we need to do our part in protecting ourselves and others from Covid. PLEASE follow the HSE guidelines re: Covid restrictions. If your become unwell, isolate and contact your G.P. who will guide you on what you need to do next. There is Hope...but we need to do our part. #holdfirm #staysafe #protecteachother.

Minor Board

It’s wonderful to see all the kids back at training having fun. We extend a very warm welcome to returning and new members.

However just a reminder only one parent/guardian is permitted to attend training due to covid 19 guidelines unless their circumstances require additional presence. It is also a requirement that all players are registered and complete the Health questionnaire before returning to play to keep everyone safe. Should any parent/guardian have any queries or wish to assist with their relevant underage team please contact Maura directly at 0872601778. Thank you to all the coaches and members of the Minor Board for all their hard work in organising return to play so diligently as it took a lot of effort and hours of volunteering to get everything in place.

LET’S DO OUR PART

Now more than ever we need to do our part in protecting ourselves and others from Covid. PLEASE follow the HSE guidelines re: Covid restrictions. If your become unwell, isolate and contact your G.P. who will guide you on what you need to do next. There is Hope...but we need to do our part. #holdfirm #staysafe #protecteachother.

St Mary's, Convoy

St Marys are returning to GAA. Check Fb page for training slots times and days in case of any changes

Monday 10th

U 12 GIRLS 5.30 to 6.30

U 13 Boys 6 TILL 7

U 14 GIRLS 6.30 TILL 7.30

Tuesday & Thursdays

U 15 and U 17 boys start 6.15

Friday 7th

UNDERAGE 6.30 to 7.30

4 to 11 age group boys and girls

Will update as more teams return

We ask that all returning to gaelic adhere to all the health and safety regulations

We want to ensure a safe return to play and in order to do this we must work together

National draw tickets are on sale at the moment and we ask you to support your local gaa club

€10 per ticket and all monies raised go directly back into the upkeep and running of the club

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 02/05/2021. Numbers: 6, 7, 12, 19, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Colm McElwaine. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4350

Get your tickets now:

Online*: https://bit.ly/2vPgMv1

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

Return to Play

CLG Ghaeil Fhánada have made the decision to halt all scheduled training for the next seven days as we all attempt to play our part in suppressing the recent COVID-19 surge in the county.

We look forward to welcoming all our playing members back from next Monday, May 10th.

Please take note of the following:

1. Club Membership is essential for all players - please access the following link https://returntoplay.gaa.ie to complete membership for 2021. If you need further assistance don’t hesitate to contact Fiona on 0851555645, Pat on 0872277209 or Margaretta on 0868744405.

2. Complete Return to Play Health Questionnaire. The details of this questionnaire must be confirmed prior to every Gaeil Fhánada training session and game. https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

3. Complete the COVID-19 Club Education eLearning Module which can be accessed at the following link. https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/

Note for Parents / Guardians

In order to create a safe environment for all, there are a number of points you should take note of in relation to your son / daughter returning to play.

Please complete the Return to Play module on your profile page prior to your child's first training session, then complete your child's Health Questionnaire on each day of training.

Due to Covid19 the following guidelines will apply:

* Parents are reminded that only one adult should accompany their child to training.

* On arrival you should check in with the Covid Supervisor who will mark your child's attendance.

* Children should bring and use their own water bottle.

* Parents should not socialise with other parents during the training session.

* Only those scheduled to train will have access to the pitch and its surrounds.

* All children should practise good hand hygiene while attending training.

Malin

Lotto

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1950. Sequence drawn was 4-7-6-8-5-1-3-2. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Andy Mc Gonagle, Carrowmore, who purchased his entry online. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2000. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Return To Play

With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within Covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines. All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie Training times are as follows

U6 Girls

Age from Junior Infants to Born in 2015

Saturday 10am-11am and Wednesday 6pm-7pm.

U8 Girls

Year born 2013-2014 Saturday 10am- 11am and Wednesday 6pm-7pm.

U7 Boys

Age from Junior Infants to Born in 2014

Sunday 10am-11am

U9 Boys

Year Born 2012-2013

Saturday 10am-11am and 5th May 6pm-7pm

U10 Girls

Year Born 2011-2012 Saturday 10am-11am and Wednesday 6pm-7pm.

U11 Boys

Year Born 2010-2011 6.30pm-7.30pm and Sunday 11am-12.30pm.

U12 Girls

Year Born 2009-2010 6pm-7pm and 5.30pm-6.30pm.

U13 Boys

Year Born 2008-2009 Sunday 10.15am-11.30am and 7.30pm-8.45pm.

U14 Girls

Year Born 2007-2008 27th April 6pm-7pm and Thursday 6pm-7pm.

U15 Boys

Year Born 2006-2007

Training times to be confirmed

U16 Girls Year Born 2005-2006 and U18 Minor Girls

Year Born 2003-2004

Monday 7pm - 9pm and 7pm - 9pm.

U17 Minor Boys

Year Born 2004-2005

Monday 6pm - 7.45pm and Friday 5pm - 6.45pm.

Condolences

We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the extended Diver family on the sad passing of Patrick. Many of Patrick’s grandchildren play in our underage sides, while daughter Louise is also an active member.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam



Urris

Underage Training:

A busy and safe return to training was completed last week in Straid, all coaches and children were just so glad to get back at it again. A big thanks to all our coaches for the preparation and effort given these past few weeks.Training schedule for the week ahead: Monday: U-11 and U-12 girls at 6pm; Tuesday: U9: boys and girls at 6pm; Wednesday: U-17 boys at 7.30pm; Thursday: U-11 and U-13 boys at 6pm, U-16 and U-18 girls at 7pm; Friday: U9 boys and girls at 6pm, U-14 girls at 4,45pm and U-15 boys at 7.30pm; Saturday: U-7 boys and girls at 9.30am.

Thanks to all parents/guardians for registering their child online so far. A wee reminder that all underage players and coaches must be registered GAA registration system www.foireann.ie and membership paid before training can commence to be covered by insurance in case of injury.

Adult Return to Train:

With the welcomed news on Thursday past that adult training can resume on May 10th, can all the seniors/reserve men and ladies plus all coaches please register now too on www.foireann.ie. before training resumes. Adult membership is €30 and Student is €20.

Thanks:

John Farren and Clg Urris wish to acknowledge that €1,000 was raised for the Carndonagh Hospice Ward and €1,290 for the Solo for Danny and Malin Gaa with John's recent head shave. John wishes to thank the Urris Committee, players and all Urris Gaels, friends /folks at home and abroad for the kind donations. Well done to John for organising this fundraiser for two worthwhile causes.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 3ú Bealtaine. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 4 8 19 agus 20. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Laura Nic Giolla Bhríde agus bhain sí €150.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 10ú Bealtaine agus €3,600 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Tá tús curtha anois le traenáil d’fhoirne faoi-aois.

Beidh fáilte roimh na páistí uilig chuig an traenáil agus níl costas ar bith maidir le himirt de ach má tá tú ag iarraidh tairbhe a bhaint as scéim árachais CLG caithfidh tú a bheith cláraithe le CLG Na nDúnaibh le buntáiste a bhaint as an scéim seo sa chás go bhfaigheadh do pháiste gortú de chineál ar bith.

Costas ballraíochta: Páiste amháin: €40. Beirt pháiste nó níos mó: €80.

Tá tús curtha anois fosta le coacháil sna scoileanna: Scoil Naomh Bríd, Scoil Cholmcille agus Scoil Chreamhghoirt. Tá an coacháil a dhéanamh tré mheán na Gaeilge.

All children are welcome to the training and while there is no cost for playing please note that if your child isn’t registered as a member of CLG Na nDúnaibh then they will not be able to avail of the GAA insurance policy in the event that they are unfortunate enough to pick up an injury.

The cost of GAA membership for the year is: 1 child €40 and 2 or more children €80. Registration can be done online at: https://nadunaibh.ie/ballraiocht/. This will cover your child for all training/games throughout the year.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Four Masters

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €2,100 in Week 43 of the 2020/2021 season.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Michael Mc Anaw, Driminin and James Cullen, Brookfiled Manor. The numbers drawn were 5, 11, 18 & 23.

New members are always welcome so why not play online before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €2,200 jackpot. Play now at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Return to play for underage teams

After a long lay off, our underage teams returned to training last week with a good turnout at all age levels, so welcome back to all our players, coaches, parents and volunteers. Remember to follow COVID guidelines at all time, and if any player/coach has any symptoms please stay at home.

The Four Masters Academy was up and running again last weekend, with over 60 young footballers in attendance on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. All new newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

GAA National Club Draw - 3 IN 1 DRAW

The club are selling the GAA National Club Draw tickets. All proceeds of the ticket sales will go towards the running costs of the club and future developments.

Tickets cost €10 each with a huge number of prizes from Croke Park including a new car, cash prizes and All Ireland packages. Donegal GAA are putting up money prizes of €1000, €500 x2, and €100 x5.

We in the club have organised some prizes including:

Free club membership for 2021

2 x €50 Vouchers for O'Neills club gear

5 x A choice of a team training session, a smaller skills session, or a zoom call from a county player (County players include Hugh McFadden, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Jamie Brennan, Paddy McGrath, and Ryan McHugh)

People can buy tickets via website link below, via Revolut to Rory O'Donnell and Pauric Harvey, or drop in money with name/phone number into an envelope into our new Lotto stands in SuperValu or Donegal Service Station.

All entries will receive a photo of their ticket number after purchase.

Fundraising page on our club website - https://fourmastersgaa.com/fundraisers/

Revolut - Pauric Harvey (086 052 3905) or Rory O'Donnell (087 887 2283)

Healthy Clubs Update

As from 26th April Four Masters is now a Smoke and Vape Free Club, i.e. smoking and vaping are not permitted inside the clubs grounds.

Thanks to Ryan O’Donnell and the Healthy clubs committee for implementing this initiative in advance of our young players returning to training and thanks also for the support from Irish Life, the Tomar trust and PHA for funding the signs.

Covid-19 Update

Four Masters GAA club fully supports the communication bulletin send to all clubs in the county last week by the Chairman, Mick McGrath.

We encourage all our members and the wider community to abide by public health guidelines in relation to Covid-19 prevention and not to do anything that puts the easing of restrictions in the county and the return-to-play pathway in jeopardy

Condolences

Four Masters GAA club would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Michael Jack O'Donnell.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 3 7 15 18.

The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Gerry Mulrone Belleek Barry McGowan Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7250.. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

National Club Draw.

All tickets sold or unsold must immediately be returned to our club Treasurer William Doherty. as the deadline for the Draw is fast approaching. Your full co operation on this matter would be greatly appreciated.

The local draw for the 3 Supervalu Vouchers will take place shortly. We thank everyone who has purchased a ticket as all proceeds go directly to the club.

Ladies

There was huge excitement in the club last week with the announcement that Bundoran LGFA were the €20,000 winners for the province of Ulster in Lidls campaign ‘Level the Playing Field.’

We want to take this opportunity to thank the community of Bundoran and surrounding communities in helping us secure the top prize in Ulster by swiping their lidl plus app each time they shopped. We really appreciate the effort by each and everyone one of you, Thank You!

Thanks to Lidl for giving us the opportunity to enter Level the Playing Field Initiative and these much needed funds will go such a long way to promoting Ladies football within our club.

Training for all age groups will take place every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

Links for e-learning and questionnaire are available on the LGFA

Membership

Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara .We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club.

Vetting / Safeguarding

It is now a legal requirement that all club coaches and volunteers need to be Garda vetted and hold a safeguarding course certificate .Therefore our club Childrens Officers requests that everyone is compliant in the coming weeks so that when Gaelic games return everything is in order.Your vetting certification is valid for 3 years therefore any club members who were vetted pre 2018 must now renew their vetting certs. The online vetting system can be accessed at

https://gaa.flowforma.com/Lists/Forms/NewForm.aspx?FlowId=7 .