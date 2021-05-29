Donegal fans could be in Croke Park in June - find out more

Search our Archive
29/05/2021
Croke Park
Donegal fans could be in Croke Park in June.
The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed that the Lidl National League Division 1 and 2 Finals will form the basis of a Government-approved test event for spectators at Croke Park on Saturday, June 26.
This evening Donegal play Mayo in their second Division 1A game of the new season, having beaten Westmeath last week.
The Maxi Curran managed side would dearly love to reach a league final.
Meanwhile, the LGFA wishes to place on the record its thanks to the working group for return of spectators to stadia, ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and to its colleagues at Croke Park for making the stadium available on that date.
"We are very much looking forward to welcoming spectators to Croke Park on Saturday, June 26, for what should be a very special occasion," a spokesperson said.
