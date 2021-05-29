GAA latest: One change to Donegal line up against Armagh this evening

Declan Bonner’s squad for this evening’s game in the Athletic Grounds against Armagh in the final round of the Allianz Roinn 1 North has an almost familiar ring.

Into the squad named last week comes Realt na Mara’s Jamie Brennan in place of the injured Michael Murphy.

Jamie is also named in the starting line-up in the only change from the fifteen that lined out against Monaghan last week.

Throw-in is at 19.30 and the game will be shown live on EirSport with coverage starting at 19.10pm.