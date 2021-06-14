Glenfin win derby clash against MacCumhaill's in Division 2

Ross Marley, Gerard Ward and Aaron McGlynn scored the goals for Glenfin as they claimed the points and the bragging rights in their derby clash with Sean MacCumhaills.

Glenfin 3-13 Sean MacCumhaills 2-8

Ward who had a fine game at full forward also kicked six points while Daniel McGlynn, Jason Morrow, Aaron McGlynn, Kyle O’Meara and substitute Conor Ward also raised white flags for the winners.

Glenfin led by a point at half-time to 1-7 to 2-3 at the end of an evenly contested opening 30 minutes.

Steven O’Reilly and Darren O’Leary scored the MacCumhaills goal.

MacCumhaills drew level early in the second half before the locals reeled off five unanswered points to pull away as Glenfin dominated the remainder of the second half. Gerard Ward converted a late penalty to end any hope of a late MacCumhaill’s comeback.

Glenfin: Andew Walsh; Martin O’Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Ross Marley (1-0), Daniel McGlynn (0-1),Gary Dorrian (0-1); Stephen Ward, Stephen Carr; Odhran McGlynn, Jason Morrow(0-1), Aaron McGlynn (1-1); Kyle O’Meara (0-1), Gerard Ward (1-6), Karl McGlynn(0-1). Subs: Conor Ward (0-1) for K O’Meara; Shane McGinty for G Dorrian.

Sean MacCumhaill's: Jamie Bell; Conor Griffin, Ronan McMenamin, Chris Gallagher; Cian Mulligan, Martin O’Reilly (0-1), Aaron Kelly; Steven O’Reilly (1-1), Luke Gavigan; Gary Wilson (0-1), Jamie Keegan (0-1), Rory Mulligan; Chad McSorley, Darren O’Leary (1-3), Gavin Gallagher. Subs: Joe Boyle, Karl Dunnion (0-1), Ryan Duffy, Aidan Lynch.

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)