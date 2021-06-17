Dungloe camogie team create a piece of history

There was a chapter of club history written this week with Dungloe’s first ever under-14 team in camogie being fielded when they took on a quality Carndonagh team.



The side from Inishowen are ex-county champions and favourites for this year, but Dungloe were more than competitive.

There was some great battling, blocking, hooking, passing, taking four steps and going around an opponent and some great striking.

Aine Walsh is the first ever under age camogie player to score for Dungloe and all of the girls involved were firsts too.



“Thanks to all the parents for travelling on such a long journey and I think they all loved the game and the witnessing of some really good camogie skills,” read a statement from Dungloe GAA.



“Thanks to Carndonagh for a super outdoor picnic after the game. Also thank you to our club executive in supporting camogie , which support should be nothing but unequivocal, in terms of supporting our clubs expanding ethos of participation and particularly female participation, but a most sincere thank you for helping to move it on speedily nonetheless. It was a super day all round!”

Panel: Aisha Bonner, Aoibhinn Boyle, Aoibhin Breslin, Fionnuala Fallon, Sarah Jane Harnett, Neala Lauz, Aoibheann McCann, Jessica Magee, Clodagh Mooney, Mia O'Donnell, Saoirse O'Donnell, Tori Anne O'Donnell, Niamh O'Beirne, Aine Sweeney, Annie Sweeney, Jenny Sweeney, Aine Walsh.

Management: Marion Boyle, Cormac Hartnett, Padraig Lawlor, Jenny Sweeney.