Goals pave the way for Donegal after uneasy start against Cavan in Ulster semi-final

Donegal managed to iron out the creases of a poor start to defeat Cavan comfortably in the end at the semi-final stage of the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship.

Cavan 1-17 Donegal 6-16

Last week in Tuam, Maxi Curran’s team hadn’t got off the mark with Cork on 2-2 in the Lidl Ladies National League and although made a gallant comeback to even lead at one stage, went down on a 5-10 to 3-13 scoreline.

Today, with Cavan giving as good as they got certainly in the first half, Donegal, again, were indebted to the scoring abilities of Geraldine McLaughlin, who scored 2-9.

The usual suspects Niamh Hegarty, Karen Guthrie, Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron chipped in with further goals.

Goals by Alex Clarke and Blaithin Mackin helped defending champions Armagh hammer Monaghan by 2-18 to 0-10 in Friday's only quarter-final at the Athletic Grounds, with Tyrone awaiting the winners next weekend.

In the blustery surroundings of Breffni Park, with Donegal facing into the majority of it in the first half, they struggled to get out of their own half and before they caught breath, were 1-5 to 0-1 in arrears.

Only 13 minutes had been played and as well as their healthy advantage on the scoreboard, had also shot four wides. Donegal, for their part, had managed just the one pop at the posts by then, with Guthrie slotting over a free.

Gerry Moane, the Cavan manager, would’ve been delighted with the way his forwards were performing, with the impressive Aisling Sheridan slamming the opening goal on eight minutes. Then, with the wind in Cavan’s sails, they stretched their lead out to seven with Lauren McVeety and Geraldine Sheridan in the mix.

Cavan showed excellent form during the group stages of the league, topping Division 2 with three wins from three, before losing out to Meath at the semi-final stage.

Donegal have shown a propensity to be willing to pull things from the fire and Hegarty managed to poke home a goal from the ground on 16 minutes. And when Guthrie did the same six minutes later, picking up the bits from a rebound when Niamh McLaughlin was denied by Elaine Walsh in the Cavan goal, the visitors were starting to roll, 2-3 to 1-5 in front.

Having never won a provincial crown till their breakthrough year in 2015, Donegal won four from five, opting not to take part in the competition last year with it no longer forming part of the All-Ireland Series, where Curran’s troops take on Kerry and Galway.

Geraldine Sheridan almost posted Cavan’s second goal five minutes before half-time, only to see her effort at goal skim off the crossbar for a point. Then, though, Geraldine McLaughlin turned on the style, with 1-2 in three minutes and the goal coming from a follow-up when Walsh had stopped a Guthrie attempt on 29 minutes.

Donegal, far from their best, were 3-6 to 1-8 in front at half-time.

The wind wasn’t as evident in the second half as Donegal attacked the Town End. Cavan, far from finished, shared in the first four scores of the half, with Aisling Sheridan and McVeety posting, while Geraldine McLaughlin added two more.

With Donegal pressing Walsh high, they got their reward and fourth goal when Niamh McLaughlin smashed home after Guthrie had won possession on 42 minutes. By the three-quarter mark, Donegal were 4-11 to 1-10 ahead.

Herron got in on the act coming from midfield with 10 to play, finishing off a flowing move that involved lots of quick legs and quicker hands, to make it 5-10 to 1-12. Then, six minutes from time, Geraldine McLaughlin went on a mazy run to get through a sea of blue and shot into the bottom corner to complete Donegal’s half-dozen of goals.

In injury time, Niamh McLaughlin was sin-binned for a foot block on McVeety and Finnegan slotted home for the penalty with the last kick of the game.

Cavan: Elaine Walsh; Rachael Doonan, Zara Fay, Shauna Lynch; Sinead Greene (0-1), Laura Fitzpatrick, Mona Sheridan; Catherine Dolan, Neasa Byrd (0-1); Ciara Finnegan (1-2, 1-0 pen, 1f), Lauren McVeety (0-6, 4f), Sinead McKenna (0-1); Geraldine Sheridan (0-1), Aisling Sheridan (1-3), Niamh Keenaghan (0-2). Subs: Emma Halton for Fay (half-time), Aoibhin Kieran and Niamh Halton for Keenaghan and McKenna (55).



Donegal: Aoife McColgan; Niamh Carr, Evelyn McGinley, Emer Gallagher; Kate Keeney, Nicole McLaughlin, Roisin Rodgers; Katy Herron (1-1), Shelly Twohig; Bláthnaid McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin (1-0); Treasa Jenkins; Niamh Hegarty (1-2), Karen Guthrie (1-4, 2f), Geraldine McLaughlin (2-9, 3f). Subs: Niamh Boyle for Keeney (38), Roisin McCafferty for Guthrie (53), Suzanne White for B McLaughlin (55), Shauna McFadden and Megan Ryan for McGinley and Hegarty (58)

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan)