Revealed: How many Donegal players made the Lidl Ladies National Football League Team of the Year

Karen Guthrie, Evelyn McGinley, Katy Herron and Geraldine McLaughlin have all been named on the 2021 Lidl Team of the League.

Runners-up Cork lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with six players selected.

Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for semi-finalists Donegal.

In total, there are five survivors from the 2019 selection, with Cork trio Shauna Kelly, Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn included again in the 2021 team, along with Dublin’s Martha Byrne and Guthrie.

Champions Meath lead the way on the Division 2 selection, with eight players included.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk, Emma Troy (Division 2 Final Player of the Match), Aoibhín Cleary, Máire O’Shaughnessy, Vikki Wall, Niamh O’Sullivan, Stacey Grimes and Emma Duggan are all acknowledged for their efforts throughout the campaign.

Runners-up Kerry are represented by four players – Aislinn Desmond, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – while there are two players from semi-finalists Monaghan in the selected XV, namely Aoife McAnespie and Ellen McCarron. There’s also a place in the team for Cavan’s long-serving Sinéad Greene.

On the Division 3 team, Champions Laois have seven players named – including captain Laura Nerney and Amy Potts, Player of the Match from the Final victory over Kildare.

Runners-up Kildare follow closely behind with six players on the Division 3 team, while there is one player each from Sligo and Wicklow.

The Division 4 is made up of eight players from champions Louth, including Final Player of the Match Niamh Rice, four from Finalists Leitrim, two from Offaly and one from Limerick.

The Lidl Teams of the 2021 Ladies National Football Leagues are selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee.

Lidl Teams of the 2021 Ladies National Football League

Division 1

Abby Shiels – Dublin

Shauna Kelly – Cork

Evelyn McGinley – Donegal

Martha Byrne – Dublin

Erika O’Shea – Cork

Olwen Carey – Dublin

Melissa Duggan – Cork

Katy Herron – Donegal

Jennifer Dunne – Dublin

Hannah Tyrrell – Dublin

Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork

Orla Finn – Cork

Sadhbh O’Leary – Cork

Karen Guthrie – Donegal

Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal