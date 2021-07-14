Croke Park to host Connacht Senior Championship Final

Football fans from Mayo and Galway will make the journey to Croke Park for this year's Connacht Senior Championship Final on Sunday July 25, it has been announced this evening.

Connacht GAA made the decision so as to allow 18,000 fans attend the game rather than the 3,500 that would have been accommodated if the game had gone ahead in Elverys Mac Hale Park as scheduled. 

The game will have a 1.30pm throw-in time at GAA headquarters on Sunday week. Mayo booked their place in the final by defeating Leitrim last weekend by 5-20 to 0-11 while Galway beat Roscommon 2-11 to 0-12 a week earlier.

 

 

