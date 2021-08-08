08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Goals the difference as Burt defeat Buncrana in Hibernian Park

Goals the difference as Burt defeat Buncrana in Hibernian Park

Ronan McDermott was on the mark for Burt against Buncrana

Reporter:

Tom Comack at Hibernian Park

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

The old saying goals do make a difference proved so true at Hibernian Park as Burt hit six against Buncrana in their Donegal Senior Hurling championship first round clash.

Burt 6-11
Buncrana 1-15


Ciaran Brady, Eanna McLaughlin and Paddy Curran in the first half and Ronan McDermott, two and Ciaran Bradley in the second period, scored the goals for the winners. PJ McCarron raised Buncrana’ sole green flag.

There may have been 10 points between the sides at the final whistle but the locals needed the bulk of the goals.
And none of the Burt supporters in the sizable crowd in Hibernian Park for this local derby championship clash could breathe easily until close to the finish.

The locals went in three points to the good, 3-3 to 0-9 at half-time.


BURT: Paul Burns; Gareth Quinn, Stephen Gillespie, Bobby Porter; Dara Grant, Christy McDermott (0-1), Caolan McDermott;Ciaran Bradley (1-1), Conor Gartland(0-3,1f); Liam McKinney(0-1), Ronan McDermott (2-0), Kevin Curran (0-1); Eanna McLaughlin (1-0), Ciaran Brady (1-2), Paddy Curran (1-0). SUBS: Tom Doherty for P Curran (54); Darius McColgan (64).
BUNCRANA: Tom Clare; John Vaughan, Patrick Wilsoon, Conor Grant; James Patrick Doherty, Jack O’Loughlin (0-1,1f), Caolan O’Neill (0-7,6f); Declan McCarron, Aedan Stokes (0-1); Sam Doherty (0-1), Paul Tourish, Oisin Grant (0-2);Dylan Duffy (0-2), P J McCarron (1-1), Oisin Hegarty. SUBS: Paul Nelson for C Grant (21 inj); Daithi Carey (35); Peter J Grant for P Tourish (49).

REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig, Muff).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media