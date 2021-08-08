Goals the difference as Burt defeat Buncrana in Hibernian Park

Ronan McDermott was on the mark for Burt against Buncrana
The old saying goals do make a difference proved so true at Hibernian Park as Burt hit six against Buncrana in their Donegal Senior Hurling championship first round clash.
Burt 6-11
Buncrana 1-15
Ciaran Brady, Eanna McLaughlin and Paddy Curran in the first half and Ronan McDermott, two and Ciaran Bradley in the second period, scored the goals for the winners. PJ McCarron raised Buncrana’ sole green flag.
There may have been 10 points between the sides at the final whistle but the locals needed the bulk of the goals.
And none of the Burt supporters in the sizable crowd in Hibernian Park for this local derby championship clash could breathe easily until close to the finish.
The locals went in three points to the good, 3-3 to 0-9 at half-time.
BURT: Paul Burns; Gareth Quinn, Stephen Gillespie, Bobby Porter; Dara Grant, Christy McDermott (0-1), Caolan McDermott;Ciaran Bradley (1-1), Conor Gartland(0-3,1f); Liam McKinney(0-1), Ronan McDermott (2-0), Kevin Curran (0-1); Eanna McLaughlin (1-0), Ciaran Brady (1-2), Paddy Curran (1-0). SUBS: Tom Doherty for P Curran (54); Darius McColgan (64).
BUNCRANA: Tom Clare; John Vaughan, Patrick Wilsoon, Conor Grant; James Patrick Doherty, Jack O’Loughlin (0-1,1f), Caolan O’Neill (0-7,6f); Declan McCarron, Aedan Stokes (0-1); Sam Doherty (0-1), Paul Tourish, Oisin Grant (0-2);Dylan Duffy (0-2), P J McCarron (1-1), Oisin Hegarty. SUBS: Paul Nelson for C Grant (21 inj); Daithi Carey (35); Peter J Grant for P Tourish (49).
REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Naomh Padraig, Muff).
